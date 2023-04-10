Gallery: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate huge Wrexham win

What a game.

Wrexham v Notts County certainly lived up to its billing prompting joyous scenes on and off the pitch.

Wrexham struck a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race with their 3-2 victory over rivals Notts County as former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty.

Second-half goals from Paul Mullin, Jacob Mendy and Elliot Lee saw Wrexham win a fifth-tier classic before their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were awarded the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony earlier in the day.

Notts County had led at half-time through John Bostock’s first goal since September 2016 and levelled at 2-2 when Kyle Cameron headed home.

Lee – in front of his father Rob, the former Newcastle and England midfielder – scored for the fourth successive game to hand Wrexham a precious advantage.

But the drama was not over there as County were awarded a penalty for handball in the fifth of six added minutes.

Substitute Cedwyn Scott stepped up but the veteran Foster, lured out of retirement last month to play until the end of the season following an injury to regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton, dived to his right to keep out the kick.

Wrexham are now three points clear of County with a game in hand and within touching distance of returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Enjoy the images!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

