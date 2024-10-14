Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gallery: The best images from Wales v Montenegro

14 Oct 2024 9 minute read

Wales maintained their unbeaten status under new boss Craig Bellamy with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Montenegro in the Nations League.

Harry Wilson maintained his scoring streak for Wales in a game which saw boss Bellamy create Welsh football history.

The former striker became the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games as his side stayed two points behind Group B4 leaders Turkey, 4-2 winners in Iceland.

Wilson has found himself a bit-part player at Fulham this season, managing only 36 minutes in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old’s influence has steadily grown on the Wales set-up, and he was on target again after scoring previously against Montenegro and Iceland.

By winning and dispatching a 36th-minute penalty, Wilson became the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy with Joe Allen after the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.
Wales manager Craig Bellamy with Joe Allen after the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Wes Burns (left) and Montenegro’s Marko Vukcevic (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Nikola Krstovicnd Wales’ Josh Sheehan (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Nathan Broadhead and Montenegro’s Marko Vukcevic battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Joe Allen during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.
Wales’ Joe Allen (right) and Montenegro’s Stevan Jovetic (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wales line up before the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Nikola Krstovic and Wales’ Neco Williams battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with teammate David Brooks (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson (centre) is challenged by Montenegro’s Nikola Krstovic (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with teammate David Brooks (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Stevan Jovetic (right) fouls Wales’ Harry Wilson (centre) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson scores their side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson scores their side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ Harry Wilson scores their side’s first goal of the game from a penalty during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Vladimir Jovovic (right) fouls Wales’ Harry Wilson (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Montenegro’s Vladimir Jovovic (right) fouls Wales’ Harry Wilson (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ David Brooks during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.
Wales manager Craig Bellamy on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales manager Craig Bellamy on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales manager Craig Bellamy on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales manager Craig Bellamy on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Liam Cullen (centre) tries to pass through Montenegro’s Marko Bakix (right) and Nikola Sipcic (left) during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wales’ Neco Williams and Montenegro’s Vladimir Jovovic (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Joe Rodon and Montenegro’s Nikola Krstovic (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Nikola Krstovic and Wales’ David Brooks (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire
Wales’ Neco Williams and Montenegro’s Vladimir Jovovic (right)battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire
Wales manager Craig Bellamy before the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire
Montenegro’s Stevan Jovetic has an attempt on goal during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wales’ David Brooks is subbed off for Joe Allen during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire

