Gallery: The best images from Wales v Montenegro

Wales maintained their unbeaten status under new boss Craig Bellamy with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Montenegro in the Nations League.

Harry Wilson maintained his scoring streak for Wales in a game which saw boss Bellamy create Welsh football history.

The former striker became the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games as his side stayed two points behind Group B4 leaders Turkey, 4-2 winners in Iceland.

Wilson has found himself a bit-part player at Fulham this season, managing only 36 minutes in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old’s influence has steadily grown on the Wales set-up, and he was on target again after scoring previously against Montenegro and Iceland.

By winning and dispatching a 36th-minute penalty, Wilson became the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016.

