Gallery: The incredible scenes from the Wrexham promotion parade

Wrexham fans turned out in their thousands to celebrate a momentous occasion in the history of their football club.

While Wrexham’s men’s side have secured promotion back to the EFL after 15 long years, the Dragons’ women’s team also achieved promotion – to the top tier of women’s football in Wales, the Adran Premier League.

An open top bus parade saw ecstatic scenes with pictures of the parade taken live on news bulletins in the UK and also transmitted internationally.

Three buses carrying players, staff and Hollywood co-owners left from The Racecourse and set off around the city; the parade occasionally having to be stopped as over enthusiastic supporters spilled into the road.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who were sat with the women’s team on their bus, waved enthusiastically to fans experiencing yet another new high in what has been an astonishing story two years into their ownership of the club.

Fans climbed up trees, onto road signs and roofs, with many cheering on from windows as the parade wound its way around the streets of the city.

Here are a selection of the brilliant pictures from the parade.

