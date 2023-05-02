Gallery: The incredible scenes from the Wrexham promotion parade

Fans celebrate with players who pass through the crowds on an open top bus during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans turned out in their thousands to celebrate a momentous occasion in the history of their football club.
While Wrexham’s men’s side have secured promotion back to the EFL after 15 long years, the Dragons’ women’s team also achieved promotion – to the top tier of women’s football in Wales, the Adran Premier League.
An open top bus parade saw ecstatic scenes with pictures of the parade taken live on news bulletins in the UK and also transmitted internationally.
Three buses carrying players, staff and Hollywood co-owners left from The Racecourse and set off around the city; the parade occasionally having to be stopped as over enthusiastic supporters spilled into the road.
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who were sat with the women’s team on their bus, waved enthusiastically to fans experiencing yet another new high in what has been an astonishing story two years into their ownership of the club.
Fans climbed up trees, onto road signs and roofs, with many cheering on from windows as the parade wound its way around the streets of the city.
Here are a selection of the brilliant pictures from the parade.
Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney, (centre) celebrates during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney, (second from right) celebrates during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wrexham Co-Owners, Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Rob McElhenney (left) during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
An aerial view of open topped buses carrying Wrexham players passes the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
An aerial view of open-top busses carrying Wrexham players passes the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney, smiles during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham Co-Owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (behind) celebrate during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
An aerial view of open-top busses carrying Wrexham players past the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
An aerial view of fans setting off flares outside the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Fans climb on street signs to gain a better view during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left), Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (centre) and Wrexham’s Ben Foster seen on the open top bus during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham Manager, Phil Parkinson, celebrates during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire
A Wrexham fan in fancy dress seen during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
(From left to right) Wrexham’s Ben Tozer, Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee and Ben Foster seen on the open top bus during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
A general view as fans celebrate with players who pass through the crowds on an open top bus during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Fans wait as the Wrexham victory bus advances through the crowds during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans hold a flag displaying “Champions 22/23” during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans look out from windows during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
WATCH: Re-run the whole Wrexham victory parade as it happened
Support our Nation today
For the
price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an
independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by
the people of Wales.