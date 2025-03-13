Gareth Anscombe disagrees with Warren Gatland over his Wales World Cup hopes

Gareth Anscombe has questioned former Wales coach Warren Gatland’s claim that he might not make the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Anscombe was a shock omission when Gatland named his Six Nations squad in January, with the New Zealander citing the Gloucester fly-half’s age for the need to develop younger players at 10.

But 33-year-old Anscombe was recalled to the squad after Gatland’s departure in February and started against Ireland and Scotland under interim head coach Matt Sherratt.

“I would love to keep playing to the World Cup,” said Anscombe, who will win his 42nd cap against England in Cardiff on Saturday.

“I certainly don’t have a time limit in my head. I’ve missed a large majority of games with injury and I’m hoping they’ll buy me some legs in the back end of my career.

“I’ve played most of the games for Gloucester, I’ve barely missed a game or training.

“Look, those comments were Gats’ opinion. I certainly want to keep playing and a World Cup is certainly a focus.”

‘Sick’

Wales are bidding to avoid a 17th successive Test defeat and 11th Six Nations loss on the bounce after losing to Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

England remain in the hunt for the title, although a France bonus-point victory against Scotland later on Saturday night will guarantee Les Bleus top spot.

Anscombe said: “I think everyone’s sick of talking about this losing streak, and I genuinely feel in these last two weeks we’ve moved the needle in the right way.

“We’re playing the game the way that best suits us and that’s all you can do. Give yourselves a chance and play the best you’ve got.

“If we can tidy up a few things and be accurate then I’m sure the tide will turn.”

England have not lost to Wales in the Six Nations since 2021 and Anscombe admits an upset win would put an extra spring in his step on his return to Gloucester.

Enjoyable

He said: “It would certainly make going into training a bit more enjoyable and we do have a fair few Welsh boys at the club.

“You don’t really need to build this game up and England are coming here with a chance to do something as well.

“The group has trained really hard and I just hope we put our best foot forward. We’re capable of producing a really special performance and hopefully Saturday is one of those occasions.”

