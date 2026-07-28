Gareth Anscombe returns to Welsh rugby with Scarlets switch

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales international Gareth Anscombe has returned to regional rugby after signing for the Scarlets ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 35-year-old fly-half joins the Llanelli-based side after spending last season in France with Aviron Bayonnais, having also played club rugby in England and Japan since leaving Wales.

Anscombe, who has won 42 caps for Wales and was part of the side that claimed the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, previously represented Cardiff and the Ospreys.

His arrival strengthens the Scarlets’ options at fly-half alongside Wales international Sam Costelow and young prospects Carwyn Leggatt-Jones and Elis Price.

Scarlets director of rugby Nigel Davies said the signing would add experience to one of the team’s key positions.

“Every recruitment decision starts with one simple question – does this make us better? And we believe Gareth unquestionably does,” he said.

“His ability to control games, make good decisions under pressure and lead a team is invaluable.

“One of the most valuable things experienced players bring is the ability to transfer knowledge. Gareth has succeeded at the highest level of the game and having someone of his calibre working alongside our younger fly-halves will help accelerate their development.”

Anscombe said the opportunity to return to Wales and join the Scarlets was one he wanted to pursue.

“I’m genuinely excited to be joining the Scarlets at what I believe is an exciting time for the club,” he said.

“I still have a huge desire to compete and to contribute on the field and help the team win matches.

“Competition brings the best out of players and that’s exactly what I want. My goal is to help push standards, share some of my experience and continue challenging myself.”

Anscombe has already joined his new team-mates for pre-season training as the Scarlets prepare for the new United Rugby Championship campaign.

The move is the latest addition to a squad that has also recruited prop Corey Domachowski, second rows Harvey Cuckson, Alex Groves and Tom Allen, hookers John McKee and George Roberts, full-back Isaac Murray-Macgregor and former All Black Cullen Grace.

The Scarlets begin their URC season with a Welsh derby against Anscombe’s former club Cardiff on 26 September.

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