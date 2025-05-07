Gareth Anscombe to leave Gloucester for Bayonne

Wales outside-half Gareth Anscombe will leave Gloucester at the end of the season for Bayonne.

Anscombe joined the Gallagher Premiership club last summer after spending the previous decade with Cardiff Blues and Ospreys in Wales.

The 33-year-old, who was born in New Zealand and won 37 caps for Wales, had made 14 appearances for Gloucester this season.

A club statement read: “Gloucester Rugby would like to thank Gareth for his time at the club and when the time comes, he will leave with the best wishes for him and his family on their next adventure in France.”

Bayonne, currently fourth in the French Top 14, confirmed Anscombe will join on a one-year deal.

