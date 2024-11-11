Gareth Anscombe: Wales have to improve quickly after 10th straight Test loss

It is more than 400 days since Wales won a Test, beating Georgia in the 2023 World Cup, and a far cry from Warren Gatland’s first stint as head coach when he oversaw World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations title triumphs, Grand Slams and world number one status.There are mitigating factors, with players such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, George North, Ken Owens and Gareth Davies all retiring from international rugby during the past 18 months, while Louis Rees-Zammit went to the NFL and injuries have severely hampered the likes of Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams.Gatland has also capped more than 20 players since returning ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, but Test results still stand out like a sore thumb – played 22, won six, lost 16.“We have to be better, and we need to be better,” Wales fly-half Anscombe said.

“We just need to tidy up a few areas and not make stuff hard for ourselves. We’ve got to be more accurate than what we were (against Fiji).

“We need to reflect and look at why it happened and how it happened, but ultimately, discipline hurt us. I think they kicked 12 points (from penalties) and you can’t give away freebies like that at this level.

“Only a win was good enough, and we didn’t get it. We will be hard on ourselves, but I do think we will be better for the run-out and know that we have got to improve and get better pretty quickly.

“This has got to hurt, and it should hurt. We are playing at home and we should back ourselves to win.

“It is going to hurt, and it’s going to sting for a couple of days, but you can’t dwell on it for too long at this level. We’ve got to find a way to pick ourselves back up.”