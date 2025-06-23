Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cardiff City takeover

Gareth Bale has this evening broken his silence about his attempt to buy Cardiff City.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on the red carpet at the premiere of F1: The Movie, he was quizzed about whether he and a US consortium we’re trying to do a deal for the Bluebirds.

Bale confirmed his interest and said he was hopeful of ‘getting something done’: “We are interested in getting Cardiff.

“It’s my home club, it’s where I grew up and my uncle (Chris Pike) used to play for them. To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true.

“It’s a club close to my heart. I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.

“I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are. It would be amazing to try and do something together.”

He added: “We are trying to engage with Cardiff and more news will come out on that in the future but hopefully we can get something done.”

It was previously reported that Bale was part of a United States investment group wanting to buy the League One club.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and Wales forward was understood to be part of a consortium that had conversations regarding a takeover of Plymouth earlier this week, along with several other clubs, but it appears they have now turned their attention to south Wales.

The Athletic reported that the consortium sent current Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan a letter of intent last month, which included financial figures, but it was rejected.

Bale is seeking to be the latest big sporting name to be associated with an EFL club.

His former Real team-mate Luka Modric became an investor in and co-owner of Championship side Swansea in April, while ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a minority stake in Birmingham.

Bale retired from football in January 2023 at the age of 33. He won five Champions League titles with Real and is the men’s all-time record goalscorer for Wales with 41 in 111 caps.

He was linked with an emotional move to Cardiff, his hometown club, after leaving Madrid in 2022 but instead joined MLS side LAFC.

Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at the global finals since 1958 – and at the Euros in 2016 and 2020.

Cardiff were relegated to League One last season and appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager.

