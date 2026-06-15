Gareth Bale in renewed bid to buy Cardiff City?

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Gareth Bale has reiterated his desire to buy a football club and has refused to rule out making a fresh move for Cardiff.

The former Real Madrid and Wales star was frustrated last summer when Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan rejected an offer from the investment group Bale was working with to take control of his hometown club.

Bale who retired from playing in January 2023, has now formed a sports fund with American private equity firm Juggernaut Capital, which plans to invest in teams and leagues in both men’s and women’s sports.

“It’s about being patient, finding the right club, and the right path for us to take,” Bale told US media organisation Front Office Sports.

“That doesn’t mean Cardiff is off the table. But I think now we have a bit of time, and will look around.”

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman responded to takeover speculation last August by saying Tan was not interested in selling the club.

Since Bale’s initial interest in Cardiff 12 months ago, the Bluebirds have won promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship under manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

A renewed bid for the Bluebirds would certainly capture the imagination of Cardiff fans who have endured a fractious relationship with owner Tan over the years.