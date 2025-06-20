Gareth Bale leading a consortium to buy Cardiff City – report

According to breaking news this evening Gareth Bale is leading a consortium to buy Cardiff City.

The Welsh star and his associates have made an approach to the club, having sent a letter of intent to Cardiff owner Vincent Tan last month.

A report by highly respected football journalist David Ornstein in The Athletic stated: ‘The letter expressed their desire to purchase the Welshman’s hometown club and included financial numbers.

‘The proposal was rejected but interest from the former Real Madrid winger in Cardiff remains strong — whereas he is not in the frame to acquire Plymouth Argyle, despite recent reports. Cardiff declined to comment.’

Cardiff was rumoured to be a destination for the Welshman after he left Real Madrid but he opted to sign for LAFC, where he played one season helping the the side to win the MLS Cup.

The Welsh legend’s rumoured bid for the Bluebirds follows Spurs and Madrid team-mate Luka Modric taking a minority stake in Swansea City.

Bale, who announced his retirement as a player in January 2023, would be the latest big name to attach themselves to an ownership group of a team in the English Football League.

NFL legend Tom Brady became Birmingham City’s minority owner in August 2023, while American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas bought shares in Leeds United before their promotion to the Premier League in May.

If Bale were to become part-owner of the Bluebirds it would be a huge boost for the club as they start life in League One after being relegated from the Championship last season.

(More to follow)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

