Gareth Bale reveals investment group’s ‘brand new offer’ to buy Cardiff

Gareth Bale has revealed the investment group he is working with has tabled a new offer to take full control of Cardiff.

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Bale, 35, believes he is the right person to lead the League One club back to the Premier League.

Speaking on Front Office Sports Today, Bale said: “We have a brand-new offer on the table which has recently just gone in.

“We think it’s a great offer. We are very happy. We think it is very fair, if not more than fair, and it’s something that we hope the current owners will take serious.

“We would love them to accept so we can take full control and get on with what we want to do and create Cardiff into the club that we know it can be.”

Takeover

A source close to the former Wales captain told the PA news agency last month that Bale would not be content to be a bit-part player in any takeover.

Asked what sort of role Bale might take on, the source said: “A very significant one. He is not going to be a bit-part player. This is a guy who has been super-successful and doesn’t need to put his name to something just for the sake of it.

“He would be heavily involved. He believes he is the right person for this. Cardiff is the only club he wants to do a deal for. Now’s the time, with the club in the doldrums, to put some TLC into the club and get them back to the Premier League.”

The Bale consortium is believed to feature both British and American investors.

However, it is understood Bale’s camp accepts the decision to sell ultimately rests with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

“If (Tan) is willing to sell it, there is no better person as far as custodianship, and with the correct intentions to the place, than Gareth,” the source close to Bale said.

Cardiff has been approached for comment.

