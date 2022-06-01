Gareth Bale’s classy parting message to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has posted an emotional and touching message to Real Madrid, as he leaves after nine years.

The Welshman was greeted with cheers and applause as he bid farewell to Real Madrid on Sunday evening and now he’s thanked the club for making his dreams come true with an emotive sign off.

The Welsh superstar has presided over the greatest period in the club’s history, winning five Champions League trophies.

Add in three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey victory, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies and you have the biggest haul by any British player playing abroad in football history.

As well as his moving message Gareth Bale also posted this touching video to his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

