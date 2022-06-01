Gareth Bale’s classy parting message to Real Madrid
Gareth Bale has posted an emotional and touching message to Real Madrid, as he leaves after nine years.
The Welshman was greeted with cheers and applause as he bid farewell to Real Madrid on Sunday evening and now he’s thanked the club for making his dreams come true with an emotive sign off.
It has been an honour. Thank you! #HALAMADRID @RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/T7FL2LNRrD
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 1, 2022
The Welsh superstar has presided over the greatest period in the club’s history, winning five Champions League trophies.
Add in three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey victory, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies and you have the biggest haul by any British player playing abroad in football history.
As well as his moving message Gareth Bale also posted this touching video to his Instagram page.
It has taken some talent to outshine John Charles, and Garet Bale has become the greatest player to emerge from Cymru, and with his pride in his country he has helped put Cymru on the world football map. As a Spanish team won the champions league, the draig goch was ever present at the celebrations, during his time in Madrid.
Bale left Real Madrid with his head held high. He is the greatest most decorated Welsh footballer ever to grace any side.