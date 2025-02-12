Gavin and Stacey boosts the return of Barry Island 10K

Run 4 Wales has announced that the Barry Island 10K will return this year – and organisers are expecting record numbers thanks to the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

The popular race will see thousands of keen runners return to the seaside town on Sunday 15 June 2025, with the opportunity to run for new lead charity Cancer Research Wales.

Sun, sea and sand will provide the backdrop to the day, which will feature a 10K race as well as a Family Fun Run, Toddler Dash and competitive Future Challengers mile races.

The event has been a firm favourite among runners in the past and is renowned for its roaring crowds and scenic route with highlights including Whitmore Bay, Romily Park, Watchtower Bay, Friars Point and the Knap.

There will also be plenty of fun and games for spectators to enjoy in the event village along the promenade as well as the various cafes, eateries and arcades along the seafront – including Nessa’s Slots and Marco’s Café.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back the Barry Island 10K, and plan on coming back with a bang.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than previous editions, and with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special throwing the town back in the spotlight, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming runners from all over the UK and beyond, from Billericay to Barry!”.

Cancer Research Wales have been confirmed as the event’s new Lead Charity Partner and runners will be able to join their team for just £10 when pledging to raise £120.

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales, said: “Cancer Research Wales is absolutely delighted to be the lead charity for the Barry Island 10K.

“We are the Welsh cancer research charity and our runners – through their fundraising, are helping us to unite Wales against cancer and push the boundaries of cancer research discoveries here in Wales.

“As the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales for Wales, Cancer Research Wales supports the best cancer researchers and clinicians to make pioneering discoveries which will transform the lives of our friends, neighbours and family members.”

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “We are thrilled to welcome the return of the Barry Island 10K, and to work with Run 4 Wales again, this June.

With the beautiful backdrop of the Island, this event not only provides a spectacular setting for runners but also helps raise the profile of Barry Island as a great events venue. Supporting events like this are key for the Island, and the 10K is a fantastic addition to our growing programme of Barry Island events.”

Runners will also be pleased to know that the event will form part of the Run 4 Wales 10K Series.Those who have already entered two or more events in the 2025 R4W 10K Series via the Bundle Offer (which has now sold out), will have the opportunity to upgrade their ticket to include the Barry Island 10K for just £26. They will receive an invite via e-mail to take up this offer, which will be available to them for a limited time only.

There will also be a limited number of early bird entries available for £28. Once these have sold out general entry tickets will be available at £32 or £30 for affiliated athletes.

Learn more and sign up at https://barryisland10k.co.uk/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

