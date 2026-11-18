Nation.Cymru staff

Ahead of Wales’ clash with the Wallabies this weekend, the Welsh coaching stuff have called in the big guns to give the team a pep talk.

And there are no bigger guns than those belonging to Nessa. The Gavin and Stacey icon sent a video message to the boys after seemingly taking them for a training session – although we are yet to see any actual pictorial evidence of this.

However, the Welsh icon who is no stranger to sporting infamy herself thought she would give Wales coach Steve Tandy a helping hand after his team pulled off one of the greatest shocks in world finally beating the All Backs after 73 long years.

No doubt Nessa’s stirring speech will resound around the changing room to give those proud Welshmen even more desire to beat the Aussies.

This is Nessa’s message to the Wales players…

Oh, what’s occurring? The question was rhetorical. We all know what’s occurred. You are the heroes of Wales. You’re legends in your own time. You’ve got the whole nation behind you.

Now listen. I’ve had a lot of folk behind me in my time, but never the whole nation. That’s too much for even my stamina. But I just want to remind you of everything I taught you in training. Alright.

On Saturday, when you face them Aussies, you’ve got to win the collisions and you’ve got to edge the contact area, break the gain line, and bully them in the middle. And make sure you stretch wide.

Alright. The most important thing to remember is this, fire in the belly and heads in the fridge. You do that, you’ve got a damn good chance of winning.

I’m proud of you, boys. Go for it. Alright, cracking.