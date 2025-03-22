George McEachran fires Grimsby into play-off places with winner against Newport

Grimsby moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a 1-0 victory over Newport at Blundell Park.

George McEachran’s deflected free-kick in the second half was enough to secure three important points for the Mariners.

The hosts had a golden chance to go ahead just three minutes in as Luca Barrington was played through on goal by Evan Khouri, but Nick Townsend saved.

Kieran Green was then denied by Townsend later in the half as Grimsby spurned a few chances to go ahead.

Shane McLoughlin fired wide with a volley before Michael Spellman was beaten in a race to the ball with Grimsby stopper Jorden Wright just before the break.

A free-kick from McEachran in the 64th minute breached the wall and wrong-footed Townsend to give the home side the lead.

Wright made a good save diving to his right to deny substitute Josh Martin after the hosts had been dispossessed in their own half.

Evan Khouri headed just over the bar from a Barrington cross as Grimsby looked to extend their lead.

