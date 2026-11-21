Press Association Sport Reporters

George Thomason grabbed a late winner as Wrexham secured a welcome 1-0 victory away at Lincoln.

It was a game lacking real quality in the final third at Sincil Bank.

But Thomason kept his cool when the moment arose to fire Wrexham to victory with his 82nd-minute strike.

It was a first away league victory for Phil Parkinson’s charges since the start of September when they beat Millwall 2-0.

The Red Dragons have now gone three games without defeat and will be hoping to use their recent upturn in form as a catalyst towards their play-off push.

For Lincoln, it was the latest bump in the road as the reality of being minnows in the Championship is really beginning to hit home.

Any hopes the international break would bring about a change in fortunes were dashed with a fourth loss on the spin, whilst it is their seventh defeat in nine.

Their only victory in that time was the 4-1 hammering of relegation rivals Burnley, which led to Nicky Hayen’s sacking.

The first real chance of the contest fell to the visitors as Callum Doyle nodded wide of the mark from Thomason’s delivery into the box.

Down the other end, Rob Street saw his own header well kept out by stopper Anthony Patterson.

Defender Demi Elerewe produced a great double block when he prevented Ollie Rathbone from breaking the deadlock.

Patterson was then called into action once more to deny Adam Reach’s effort on the half hour mark after good link up play between Reach and Dan Oyegoke.

Street came close to changing the complexion of the respective half-time team talks when he agonisingly fired wide on the stroke of the break.

Winner

The second half was a poorer showing than the first with meaningful chances at a premium after the restart.

George Wickens got down low to keep out Rathbone’s tame strike from outside the box in a routine bit of keeping.

Patterson barely had to move to stop Andrei Coubis’ effort down the middle of his goal.

Dom Jefferies’ free-kick did not threaten the visitors, whilst Oyegoke was kept out by another routine Patterson stop heading into the final quarter of an hour.

But the door was eventually unlocked when Thomason snatched the winner with eight minutes to go.

The 25-year-old pounced on a poor back pass and easily slotted home a left-footed effort beyond the on-rushing Wickens for his second goal of the campaign and most importantly to secure the points for the Welsh outfit.

Lincoln chucked on reinforcements to try and salvage something from the game.

Bailey Cadamarteri was denied Wrexham’s second, with Patterson keeping out Jefferies right at the end.