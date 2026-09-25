Georgia Evans set for 50th Wales cap as duo return to face USA

Nation.Cymru staff

Georgia Evans will win her 50th Wales cap as head coach Sean Lynn makes two changes to his starting side for Saturday’s WXV clash with the USA.

The Saracens second row, who made her international debut against Spain in 2019, reaches the milestone at Cardiff Arms Park as Wales look to build on their 50-19 victory over South Africa.

Lleucu George returns at fly-half, allowing Keira Bevan to move back to scrum-half, while Carys Cox comes onto the wing following her recovery from knee surgery.

Seren Lockwood has been ruled out after undergoing a head injury assessment but is expected to be available for Wales’ two WXV Tests in Japan.

Cox replaces Seren Singleton, while the pack which started the emphatic victory over South Africa remains unchanged.

Alex Callender and Kate Williams will again co-captain the side from the back row alongside number eight Bryonie King.

Sisilia Tuipulotu, who crossed twice against South Africa, starts at tighthead prop alongside hooker Kelsey Jones and Maisie Davies, with Evans partnering Branwen Metcalfe in the second row.

Courtney Keight and Freya Bell continue in midfield, with Cox joining Amy Williams and full-back Lisa Neumann in the back three.

Lynn said Evans deserved the recognition of reaching a half-century of international appearances.

He said: “Georgia Evans will win her 50th cap for her country and deserves the accolade.

“‘G’ produced a trademark performance last time out and her work rate and commitment to her nation is an inspiration to all of us.”

Wales head into Saturday’s match after producing one of their most convincing recent performances against South Africa.

The USA, however, are ranked sixth in the world – five places above Wales – and arrive in Cardiff after beating Ireland in Dublin in their opening WXV fixture.

Hard work

Lynn said: “We produced a performance against South Africa that demonstrated that we have moved the dial and all the hard work we put in during pre-season was there for all to see.

“We know we have to back that performance up against a fit, fast and athletic USA Eagles side which will turn up full of confidence after their win against Ireland in Dublin.

“USA are ranked six in the world rankings and five places above us, but we are excited by the challenge and want to build on the win against South Africa.”

On Cox’s return, Lynn added: “We welcome Carys Cox back after her return from injury and Coxy knows she has to perform with competition for places being part of the DNA we are building in the squad.”

Molly Reardon, Sian Jones and Nikita Prothero are brought onto the replacements’ bench.

Wales face the USA at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, September 26, with kick-off at 3pm.

Wales: Lisa Neumann; Carys Cox, Courtney Keight, Freya Bell, Amy Williams; Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Maisie Davies, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Branwen Metcalfe, Georgia Evans, Kate Williams (co-capt), Alex Callender (co-capt), Bryonie King.

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Gwenllian Pyrs, Elan Jones, Gwen Crabb, Jorja Aiono, Sian Jones, Jenna De Vera, Nikita Prothero.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.