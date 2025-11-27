Geraint Thomas returns to Ineos Grenadiers as director of racing

Geraint Thomas has returned to Ineos Grenadiers in a senior leadership role, weeks after ending his illustrious professional racing career.

The 2018 Tour de France champion and double Olympic gold medallist has been appointed the team’s new director of racing, a position that will see him work closely with Ineos head of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, performance director Dr Scott Drawer and the senior management team on strategy, rider development and race readiness.

Thomas, who had ridden for the team since its launch as Team Sky in 2010, said the move felt “like a natural next step”.

“This team has been my home since day one,” he said. “I’ve learnt so much from the people around me – fellow riders and staff – and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future.

“I’m passionate about helping the next generation come through, to pass on that experience and keep pushing the team forward towards our mission of winning Grand Tours again.”

Thomas retired at this year’s Tour of Britain, ending a career that also included podium finishes at the Giro d’Italia, several World Championship medals and multiple major stage-race victories. His experience across Grand Tours and classics is expected to play a key role in rebuilding a team that has not won a Grand Tour since 2021.

His appointment comes during significant restructuring at Ineos Grenadiers, with sports directors Zak Dempster and Oli Cookson departing for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and external critics – including former staff – warning that the team had fallen behind the likes of Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel.

Brailsford said Thomas’s credibility within the sport and deep understanding of elite racing made him the ideal figure to help re-establish Ineos as a dominant force.

“Geraint knows what the process takes, how to deal with the highs and lows of elite sport,” he said. “His willingness to share this and mentor others is a great asset for the team.”