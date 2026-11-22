Jonathan Veal, Press Association

Gerwyn Price won his first major televised title in four years as he beat Gian van Veen 16–11 to claim the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Welshman had lost three finals this year before securing his fourth Grand Slam crown and eighth major title. He beat Kevin Doets in the semi-finals, while Van Veen knocked out fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen.

The final turned in the 15th leg. With the match level at 7–7, Van Veen missed six darts to break throw and Price hit double two at the fifth attempt to edge ahead. He then won the next six legs to open up a 14–7 lead and held off a late Van Veen fightback.

“I was probably more nervous in this game than ever,” Price said. “I’ve lost so many finals.”

He added: “I’ve had some close calls this year where I probably should have won games and tournaments, but when it comes along, it’s nice.”

Van Veen said the scoreline flattered Price but acknowledged the Welshman had made the most of his opportunities.

“He always puts everyone under pressure, and he took his chances, and that’s why he deserves to win,” he said.