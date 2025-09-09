Gerwyn Price gains revenge over Gian van Veen to win Players Championship 26

Gerwyn Price landed a remarkable 13 maximums as he defeated Gian van Veen in the Players Championship 26 final in Hildesheim, Germany.

The Welshman, who averaged 109, triumphed 8-5 to clinch his fourth title of this year’s competition after earlier producing a series of dramatic fightbacks.

Price was beaten 6-0 by Van Veen in Sunday’s Czech Darts Open quarter-finals and appeared to have revenge in his sights on Tuesday as he raced into a six-leg lead.

Five-leg blitz

Dutchman Van Veen responded with a five-leg blitz, including a majestic 164 finish on the bull, before three-time Grand Slam champion Price regained momentum with a sublime 11-darter en route to victory.

“I had to battle there,” said Price, who overturned deficits against Andy Baetens, Wessel Nijman and William O’Connor to reach the showpiece match.

“Towards the end Gian took out the 164 and I thought, ‘Here we go again’.

“I thought I outplayed him but I couldn’t take my chances and he was pinning some big finishes with his last dart.”

Hand issues

Price, who withdrew from last month’s Flanders Darts Trophy due to a hand issue, leapfrogged Van Veen to move top of the Players Championship rankings.

“I think I deserved to win today, my back was against the wall a couple of times,” he said, according to the PDC website.

“It’s been a frustrating few weeks with the infection in my hand, but I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad I won today.”