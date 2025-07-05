Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gerwyn Price prevails in last-leg thriller to claim Poland Darts Masters

05 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Gerwyn Price reacts during his match against Brendan Dolan. Photo John Walton/PA Wire.

Gerwyn Price dragged himself back from the brink of defeat to snatch the Superbet Poland Darts Masters title from Stephen Bunting in a dramatic final.

The Welshman, who had checked out on 137 to level at 2-2, trailed 4-2 at the interval at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, but fought back to lead 7-5.

Bunting reduced the deficit and then saw his opponent miss three match darts at double top as he took it to a final leg, which Price, who averaged more than 103, clinched with a single 17, double 17, double-top finish to prevail 8-7.

‘Over the moon’

Speaking on stage afterwards, he said: “I missed loads of doubles in that game – I missed three darts at double top, my favourite double, and then obviously a couple of legs where I missed loads and loads of doubles.

“But to go in the final leg when Stephen is sat on a double and go double, double when I couldn’t hit one all night, then fantastic. I’m over the moon.”

Bunting earned his place in the final with a crushing 7-3 victory over world champion Luke Littler in the last four.

Littler survived five match darts and hit a 170 finish at 6-2 to prolong his evening, but only briefly as his opponent produced a treble 18, double 16 out-shot to progress.

Finishing

Price overpowered Rob Cross with a superb display of finishing, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to win seven of the next eight legs and also go through 7-3.

Littler had earlier taken out another ‘big fish’ on his way to a 6-3 quarter-final victory over Nathan Aspinall, in the process gaining revenge for back-to-back World Series defeats by his compatriot in Copenhagen and New York.

Price cruised to a 6-2 win over Chris Dobey, but Cross was not at his best as he edged past Michael van Gerwen 6-4 and Bunting needed a deciding leg to see off Poland number one Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.