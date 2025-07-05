Gerwyn Price prevails in last-leg thriller to claim Poland Darts Masters

Gerwyn Price dragged himself back from the brink of defeat to snatch the Superbet Poland Darts Masters title from Stephen Bunting in a dramatic final.

The Welshman, who had checked out on 137 to level at 2-2, trailed 4-2 at the interval at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, but fought back to lead 7-5.

Bunting reduced the deficit and then saw his opponent miss three match darts at double top as he took it to a final leg, which Price, who averaged more than 103, clinched with a single 17, double 17, double-top finish to prevail 8-7.

‘Over the moon’

Speaking on stage afterwards, he said: “I missed loads of doubles in that game – I missed three darts at double top, my favourite double, and then obviously a couple of legs where I missed loads and loads of doubles.

“But to go in the final leg when Stephen is sat on a double and go double, double when I couldn’t hit one all night, then fantastic. I’m over the moon.”

Bunting earned his place in the final with a crushing 7-3 victory over world champion Luke Littler in the last four.

Littler survived five match darts and hit a 170 finish at 6-2 to prolong his evening, but only briefly as his opponent produced a treble 18, double 16 out-shot to progress.

Finishing

Price overpowered Rob Cross with a superb display of finishing, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to win seven of the next eight legs and also go through 7-3.

Littler had earlier taken out another ‘big fish’ on his way to a 6-3 quarter-final victory over Nathan Aspinall, in the process gaining revenge for back-to-back World Series defeats by his compatriot in Copenhagen and New York.

Price cruised to a 6-2 win over Chris Dobey, but Cross was not at his best as he edged past Michael van Gerwen 6-4 and Bunting needed a deciding leg to see off Poland number one Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5.

