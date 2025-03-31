Gerwyn Price produces dominant display to win Players Championship Nine

Gerwyn Price produced a dominant display to win Players Championship Nine in Leicester.

The former world champion claimed his second win of this season’s series with an 8-4 victory over England’s Ian White.

White, contesting his first ProTour final for five years, knocked out world champion Luke Littler 6-5 in the third round.

But Price, who produced a 114 average in his 7-0 semi-final win against Brendan Dolan, was too strong for the 54-year-old.

Gary Anderson, meanwhile, compiled a nine-dart finish in his first-round match against Krzysztof Ratajski, before losing in the last 32.

