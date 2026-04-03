Gerwyn Price reacts to Luke Littler and Gian van Veen’s fiery on-stage clash

Gerwyn Price claimed the nightly honours on Night Nine of the 2026 Premier League at Manchester’s AO Arena, defeating Gian van Veen in the final.

However, despite Price’s triumph, the spotlight was stolen by a fiery on-stage clash involving Luke Littler and van Veen earlier in the night.

In a repeat of the 2026 World Championship final, Littler and van Veen went head-to-head in a tense contest that had the Manchester crowd on edge.

The flashpoint came when Littler appeared to celebrate towards his home fans after van Veen missed a match dart at double 15. The Dutchman responded with a glare, prompting Littler to throw his arms into the air, make a crying gesture, and further engage the crowd.

Despite the hostile atmosphere and audible boos, van Veen held his nerve to secure victory.

The pair shared a frosty handshake before leaving the stage.

VAN VEEN KO'S LITTLER! Gian van Veen is back in business! The European Champion halts Luke Littler's winning run with a dramatic deciding-leg victory in Manchester! 📲 https://t.co/gFQK4rQ2wU #PLDarts | QF3 pic.twitter.com/j9caCQ7RsK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 2, 2026

Van Veen Hits Out at Littler’s Behaviour

Speaking to Viaplay after the match, van Veen did not hold back in his assessment of Littler’s actions: “I see him cheering towards the crowd. I don’t think that’s normal, and then he makes that crying gesture too.”

“He is a great darts player, but today he shows that he is not a good loser. Cheering over an opponent’s miss really annoys me, so that’s why I gave him an angry look. That he then misses three darts at a double. That’s his problem.”

“Then he looked at me like I was the problem. He is probably fuming. That’s my perspective. His perspective is probably different.”

“I love Luke to bits. All the attention he has brought to the sport is phenomenal, but today was my day.”

Price: “It’s Part and Parcel of Darts”

As someone no stranger to heated moments on the oche, Price was asked for his take on the incident and struck a more understanding tone.

“Things like this happen in darts, I’m sure in a couple of weeks, it’ll be done and dusted, gone and they’ll move on,” Price told SportsBoom.co.uk.

“I’ve been in that situation; that’s the part and parcel of darts. Emotions ride high, you know, emotions are up and down it’s a rollercoaster and people get hyped up, but yeah, it is what it is.”

Backing Littler’s Passion

While acknowledging the controversy, Price admitted he had no issue with Littler’s reaction, viewing it as a sign of competitive fire.

“Sometimes you need to be a bit peed off and get those reactions. Otherwise, what’s the point? Do you not want to win?”

“Yeah, you’ll probably regret some of the things you do and the reactions you have. Sometimes it happens, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Backlash Inevitable

Price also warned that Littler may face criticism in the short term but expects the situation to quickly blow over.

“I’ve been here. The backlash you get, Luke will probably get a little bit of it, but in a couple weeks it’ll be gone,” he concluded.