Gerwyn Price wins 10th European Tour title

Gerwyn Price beat Ross Smith 8-6 to win the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen.

It was Price’s 10th European Tour title and the Welshman is only the second player to reach double figures after Michael van Gerwen.

Price had beaten Chris Dobey, Martin Schindler and Wessel Nijman earlier on Sunday before inflicting Smith’s fourth straight defeat in a European Tour final.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen was a 6-2 quarter-final casualty to fellow Dutchman Nijman.

“I think me and Ross probably both tried a bit too hard in that game,” Price said.

“We have both had great tournaments and I was just struggling to get over the winning line.

“Thankfully, I won this one and it will give me a bit of confidence going forward.

“I have been in the PDC about 12 years now so one a year on average is not that great is it so I need to buck my ideas up.

“I have got a tough game against Gian van Veen up next in Liverpool in the Premier League but I can go there now full of confidence and build on this.”