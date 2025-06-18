Gethin Jones named Wales’ chef de mission for Commonwealth Games

Television presenter Gethin Jones will be the figurehead of Wales’ team for next summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The former Blue Peter presenter will be the team’s chef de mission for the Games in Glasgow, which will be held between July 23 and August 2 next year.

The Games are scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August 2026, marking the second time Glasgow has hosted this prestigious event.

Gethin Jones, a well-known Welsh television presenter, brings a wealth of experience and passion for Welsh sport to this role. Gethin launched his television career presenting on S4C before hosting the BBC’s Blue Peter flagship programme. He currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live and The One Show.

Deep connection

Gethin has previously experienced the Commonwealth Games environment as Team Wales Attaché at the Gold Coast 2018 Games. Whilst he immersed himself in the elite sports environment and witnessed firsthand the dedication, expertise and commitment required to organise and deliver a team to the world class multi-sport event, he developed a newfound motivation that led him to return to university to complete a Master’s in Sports Directorship, equipping himself with advanced skills to make a meaningful impact in the world of sports leadership.

His background in sports and media, combined with his deep connection to Welsh culture, makes him an ideal leader to inspire and guide Team Wales through the upcoming Games as the figurehead spokesperson for the team.

Gethin has also gained valuable experience working at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, as well as numerous other international sporting events. This extensive background, combined with his role as Team Wales Attaché at the 2018 Games, has provided him with a broad understanding of elite sport environments and the demands of high-level sports management.

As Chef de Mission, Gethin will be the figurehead of Team Wales, leading and motivating athletes and support staff, representing Wales at official functions, and acting as the spokesperson for the team in the lead-up to and during the Games. His responsibilities will include fostering a positive team culture, building relationships with the athletes, sports and wider Glasgow 2026 Organising Committee, ensuring effective communication among all stakeholders.

“Tremendous honour”

Chair of Commonwealth Games Wales Gareth Davies said of the appointment: ‘’ The Chef de Mission role is integral to shaping the team’s culture and values, both internally among athletes and support staff, and externally to the wider public. We are really pleased that Gethin wanted to apply for this position, and it’s a testament to his commitment and passion for the role how professional and knowledgeable he is. We look forward to working with him as we go into the final 400 days before the Games begin”

Helen Phillips MBE and President of CGW added: ‘’With the role of the Chef de Mission evolving from primarily operational responsibilities to a more front-facing and communication-focused position, it has become a perfect match for Gethin.

“His experience as an attaché at the Gold Coast 2018 Games inspired him to deepen his expertise, leading him to complete a master’s in sports directorship.

“This blend of firsthand insight and advanced education equips him to effectively foster team spirit internally while representing the team confidently on the international stage, embodying the modern demands of the Chef de Mission role.’’

Gethin Jones shared his excitement about the role: “It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as Chef de Mission for Team Wales. I look forward to working alongside our athletes, coaches, and support staff to deliver a performance that reflects the pride and passion of Wales.

“Since my involvement in 2018 I knew I wanted to be involved with Team Wales again, and I knew I needed to develop my skills and knowledge of leadership, governance and a build a deeper understanding of performance at an elite level. I am really honoured to be Chef de Mission for Team Wales.”

