Gianni Infantino says UK is the ‘one valid bid’ for 2035 Women’s World Cup

The United Kingdom looks almost certain to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup after FIFA president Gianni Infantino described its interest as the “one valid bid” for those finals.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month they would submit a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years’ time.

The deadline for initial expressions of interest passed on Monday and although Spain’s federation president Rafael Louzan last week announced his country’s intention to bid alongside Portugal and Morocco, Infantino indicated the UK bid was the only one being considered.

“We received one bid for 2031 and one bid – one valid bid I should add – for 2035,” he said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

“The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations.”

