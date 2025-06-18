Giant Cymru shirt to tour Wales to celebrate Euro 2025

On the day of Cymru’s squad announcement for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tomorrow, the Football Association of Wales will unveil a giant inflatable Cymru shirt at the foot of Yr Wyddfa, marking the launch of the ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ Tour across the nation.

The names of the players selected for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will be proudly displayed on the back of the giant shirt, in tribute to the individuals who will represent the nation on the European stage. From Eryri, the shirt will then travel to Welsh towns and cities to build excitement across the country ahead of this summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

The ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ tour celebrates the Cymru National Team’s higher purpose, ‘To play for change. To play to inspire. For Us. For Them. For Her.’ which honours the trailblazers who fought for the creation of the women’s national team, the current heroes wearing the shirt today, and the future generations still to come.

For many, the Cymru shirt is a symbol of identity, resilience, and belonging. When the national women’s side first formed, players wore borrowed men’s kits. It then wasn’t until 2019 that Cymru’s women players saw their own names proudly printed on the back of their shirts, a landmark moment of recognition and representation.

Former Cymru Captain and UEFA Vice President, Professor Laura McAllister CBE said: “I played for Cymru during a time when having our own kit felt like a luxury. The progress we’ve made since then is extraordinary, and we can see how much more we can still achieve together. The Cymru shirt is more than just fabric, it offers a badge of honour, and this national tour gives us all a moment to reflect, to celebrate, and to show every girl in Wales that they belong in football.”

Cymru Captain, Angharad James shared: “When I put on this shirt, it represents every woman who paved the way for us and those who fought to get us here. This Cymru team has earned its place on the biggest stage, and we’ll wear this shirt with pride. This shirt belongs to all of us, and we want every person in Wales to feel part of our journey to Switzerland.”

The FAW’s Women and Girls’ Football Strategic Lead, Bethan Woolley added: “The Cymru shirt is a powerful symbol of how far the women’s game has come and where it’s going. The ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ tour aims to celebrate the women who wear the shirt and embed their stories in the fabric of our nation.

“This tour is part of a wider FAW mission to ensure these history-making players are not only seen but celebrated and truly known. Through different activations ahead of and during the tournament, the FAW will utilise this historic opportunity not only to rally support, but to turn admiration into recognition, and recognition into legacy.”

The ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ Tour begins in Llanberis at the foot of Yr Wyddfa on 19 June and will travel to towns and cities across Wales in the lead-up to UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. Fans can be part of the journey and show their support at one of the upcoming tour stops.

Find your nearest ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ tour stop:

Thursday 19th June – Llanberis – Cae’r Ddol – Llanberis Community Centre field – 10am-6pm

Saturday 21st June – Aberystwyth – Llys y Brenin Concourse

Sunday 22nd June – Tenby – Tenby Harbour – 10am-6pm

Monday 23rd June – Carmarthen – Guildhall Square – 11am-7pm

Tuesday 24th June – Swansea – St. Davids Square – 10am-6pm

Thursday 26th June – Caernarfon – Y Maes Castle Square – 11am-7pm

Friday 27th June – Llandudno – Llandudno North Shore Promenade – 11am-7pm

Saturday 28th June – Wrexham – Hippodrome – 10am-6pm

Sunday 29th June – Newtown – TBC

Wednesday 2nd July – Merthyr Tydfil – TBC

Thursday 3rd July – Pontypridd – Ynysangharad War Memorial Ponty Park – 11am-7pm

Friday 4th July – Newport – John Frost Square – 9am-5pm

Saturday 5th July – Cardiff – Cardiff Castle – 9am-4pm

