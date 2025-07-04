Giant fanzone launched ahead of Wales’ first game at Euro 2025

Welsh football fans are being invited to cheer on Cymru as they make history in their first ever appearance at a women’s major tournament – UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

A massive fanzone has launched at Tiger Yard in Cardiff Bay for all three of Cymru’s group stage matches – and supporters are being invited along.

Experience the matchday atmosphere, with live entertainment setting the tone – from classic Cymru anthems to rousing chants that unite the Red Wall.

Tiger Yard will be buzzing with pre-match activities, making it the perfect place to soak up the excitement.

Fans are invited to enjoy a wide range of international street food from local vendors, grab a drink with friends, and show your support for the team alongside fellow supporters.

Don’t miss a moment as Cymru take on the Netherlands (Saturday, 5th July at 5pm), France (Wednesday 9th July at 8pm), and England (Sunday, 13th July at 8pm) – three huge clashes that promise drama, passion, and unforgettable moments.

Find out more and book a table HERE

Ahead of Rhian Wilkinson’s team’s first match at the UEFA Women’s EURO finals, Cymru’s inflatable shirt has been touring the country and the shirt will be in Cardiff tomorrow – Saturday 5th July, with the ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ Tour across the nation finishing up at Cardiff Castle in time for Wales’ opener against the Netherlands.

The names of the players selected for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 are proudly displayed on the back of the giant shirt, in tribute to the individuals who will represent the nation on the European stage.

The ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ tour celebrates the Cymru National Team’s higher purpose, ‘To play for change. To play to inspire. For Us. For Them. For Her.’ which honours the trailblazers who fought for the creation of the women’s national team, the current heroes wearing the shirt today, and the future generations still to come.

So why not head out to capture your pictures and enter a competition to win a signed shirt.

Share your photos of the ‘Ein Crys Cymru’ shirt on social media utilising #ForHer & #EWRO2025.

