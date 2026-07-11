Giant message appears on Welsh beach ahead of England v Norway clash

Nation.Cymru staff

If you were out early at Barry Island then you couldn’t fail to spot the huge message written on the sand at one of Wales’ favourite seaside spots.

Early risers and dog walkers were stopped in their tracks by the giant words adorning the beach.

And if you were a Wales football fan it may have brought a smile to your face. If you were an England fan perhaps not so much.

As far as banter goes etching the words ‘COME ON NORWAY’ in huge letters on a beach is quite the effort.

Images and video of the message created ahead of England’s World Cup quarter final showdown with Norway appeared on the Visit Barry Island Facebook page.

A post on the page read:

SATURDAY 11TH JULY 2026 8:25AM

WRITING ON THE BEACH:

COME ON NORWAY.

THERE MUST BE SOME NORWAY 🇳🇴 SUPPORTERS ON BARRY ISLAND AHEAD OF TONIGHTS FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH AGAINST ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

WHITMORE BAY

BARRY ISLAND

SOUTH WALES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

It’s not the first time a message relating to England games have appeared on the beach.

Two years ago this month as England fans woke up the morning after the 2024 European Championship final 2-1 loss to Spain , another message appeared at Barry Island, which simply read: ‘IT’S NOT COMING HOME’..

Right who is it that deserves a pint in Barry? pic.twitter.com/mkawsGooKl — Miguel 🇪🇸 (@mjdo27) July 15, 2024