Giant mural of Cardiff City legend Sol Bamba takes shape in the Welsh capital

A giant mural of Cardiff City legend Sol Bamba is taking shape in Cardiff.

The striking piece shows Sol and his signature salute goal celebration which became famous during his time at the club where he became a much-loved fan favourite.

The artwork is being painted on the side of a building at the junction of Penarth Road and Clive Street, less than half a mile from the Cardiff City Stadium.

This weekend will mark one year since the inspirational defender died. He fell ill after a game in Turkey where he was head coach of Adanaspor. He was rushed to hospital, but sadly passed away the following day.

The anniversary of his death is to be marked during the Bluebirds home match with Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

The club put out a statement which read:

This weekend marks one year since we sadly lost City legend, Sol Bamba.

Sol was a hero to all of us. His impact on our football club as a player and coach was immeasurable.

During the 14th minute of tomorrow’s game, we are encouraging all supporters within CCS to join in a minute of applause as we remember a real City great.

The Bluebirds fan page on Facebook wrote: On the 31st of August last year, club legend Sol Bamba sadly fell ill after the Adanaspor match against Manisa F.K. and was rushed into Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital, he died the following day.

With Saturdays game being almost a year on, we ask all Bluebirds and Plymouth Argyle fans, to stand up, and applaud the great Sol in the 14th minute.

Please share, make sure everyone knows and hopefully it’ll end up reaching Plymouth.

The famous “Last Christmas” song for Sol will be sung by many throughout Saturday, and the footballing family will make Sol, and his family proud.

Once a Bluebird, always a Bluebird 💙🐦

Thousands of Plymouth fans making their way from Devon for the 12.30 kick off have pledged their support for the poignant moment to celebrate the life of a much-loved player.

