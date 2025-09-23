Giant mural to be created in memory of Wrexham legend Joey Jones

A fundraiser has been launched to raise the monies needed to create a giant mural in memory of Wrexham and Wales legend Joey Jones.

The artwork of the tough-tackling defender will be situated in an iconic location – on a wall at the side of The Turf pub, the famous hostelry next to Wrexham’s home stadium The Racecourse.

The fundraiser which was launched in the last few days has already raised thousands.

It was launched by Wrexham fan Tom Williams who wrote on the Go Fund Me page:

“First of all, thank you to everyone who has contributed so far — your generosity has already made it possible for us to create a flag that proudly honours Joey, and many of you will have seen it on display at Southampton (A). That alone was a fitting tribute, but the biggest one is still to come…

“We’re now planning something truly special, something that will stand as a lasting reminder of Joey for generations to come. With your help, we want to create a permanent tribute at one of Wrexham’s most iconic landmarks — the world-famous Turf Pub.

“Imagine it: Joey’s name and legacy painted proudly on the side of the Turf, a place that embodies the spirit of our club and our town. A place where supporters young and old will gather, and where his memory will live on every single matchday.

“Any further donations, no matter the size, will go directly towards making this possible. Together, we can ensure Joey Jones gets the unforgettable tribute he deserves.

“Joey Jones – a true Wrexham hero. He gave everything for the badge. He carried the spirit of the town. He is, and always will be, Wrexham.”

Wrexham fans last month unveiled a large banner in memory of club legend Joey Jones before the Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton in tribute to the former Liverpool and Wales defender who died at the age of 70.

With Wrexham, Jones won the Welsh Cup and helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 1974.

Jones played 100 times in a trophy-laden three years at Liverpool, winning two European Cups, a UEFA Cup and a league title in three years.

The Llandudno-born left-back earned 72 caps for Wales, starting and ending his career at Wrexham after spells at Anfield, Chelsea and Huddersfield.

You can donate to the Joey Jones mural fundraiser HERE