‘Giant’ of rugby Mark Alun Jones dies aged 59

Wales Rugby League has paid tribute to Mark Alun Jones, referring to the dual-code player as a “giant” in announcing his death at the age of 59.

The WRL said in a statement that Jones, who played internationally for Wales in both codes of rugby while also playing league for Great Britain, had died in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Scooby

Speaking on behalf of the WRL in a statement, former coach Clive Griffiths said: “Scooby (Jones) was a giant in both codes, and the fact that he went on to play for Great Britain as well, speaks volumes for his ability as a player.

“He was part and parcel of that great era of Welsh rugby league until rugby union went back professional in 1995. From 1991-95, he was an ever-present in the Welsh squad.

“For me, it’s like losing one of the family. We’re so tight as a group, the team of 1995, and we’re always in touch. It’s difficult to explain the depth of feeling from that group of players right now.

“He always called me boss, right up until now. He was a brilliant man, one of the best and that’s why he was loved so much.”

Jones’ league career saw him play for Hull and Warrington, while in union he represented the likes of Neath and Ebbw Vale.

Legend

Mark Alun Jones, known to his friends as “Scooby” played for Wales in the 1995 Rugby League World Cup after making his debut in the WRL comeback match against Papua New Guinea in 1991. He also played for Wales in the 1996 World 9s in Fiji. His 11 WRL caps and one for Great Britain made him a dual code international.

He had previously made 15 appearances for the Welsh rugby union team while with Neath before turning to the 13-a-side code with Hull in 1990. Before Neath, where he was well-known for being one of the hard-men enforcers of the team, he played for both rugby union sides in Tredegar.

After five years with Hull, he joined Warrington for their last season of winter rugby and first season of Super League, scoring two tries in 38 appearances, before being sold to rugby union club Ebbw Vale for a nominal fee in September 1996.

Following five years with Ebbw, he was with Pontypool for two years before briefly rejoining Neath. From there he transferred to Aberavon, playing for the union side in the winter and also turning out for newly formed Aberavon Fighting Irish in the summer, despite now approaching 40 years old.

He retired in 2005 and coached at Rotherham Titans, Aberavon and Dunvant before moving to the Middle East working as a lab technician at the Abu Dhabi International School.

WRL president Mike Nicholas said: “He was a terrific tourist and a great guy. I was his team manager with Wales in 1995 with Wales and he was a brilliant character on our tour of America.

“A fantastic player and team-mate and he’ll be missed by all who knew him. My condolences to his friends and family.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

