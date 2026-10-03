Gillingham and Newport play out dull goalless draw

Press Association Sport Staff

Gillingham and Newport battled to a dour 0-0 draw at Priestfield in League Two.

The Gills had most of the ball, but it was the Exiles who had more opportunities to snatch three points.

County looked dangerous early on and were only denied a lead inside the opening 10 minutes when James Brophy blocked Michael Adu-Poku’s shot on the line.

Home goalkeeper Ollie Wright was then called into action to keep out Harrison Biggins’ free-kick.

Adu-Poku was kept out by Wright on the half-hour mark before Matty Jacob squandered the best chance of the first period when he fired the rebound into the side netting.

Newport soon went close again when Christian Doidge hit the crossbar following a Biggins free-kick.

After the break, Brophy fired an effort wide of the mark as the Gills struggled to create big chances.

With 10 minutes to go Biggins struck a free-kick over the bar before Wright proved his worth once again late on with a super stop to deny County defender Cameron Norman.

Gills could have won it in stoppage time but Bradley Dack nodded just over the bar.

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