Glamorgan announce Welsh Fire joint ownership deal with Washington Freedom

Glamorgan County Cricket Club has announced a deal to bring Welsh Fire under the joint ownership of Washington Freedom.

The equal ownership franchise agreement has been approved by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who retain full control of The Hundred competition itself.

Glamorgan CCC say that it’s more than a financial investment – it’s ‘a landmark moment that adds relevance, impetus and resource to the long-term strategy of building a sustainable, ambitious future at Sophia Gardens’, with the aim of further establishing ‘Welsh Fire as a globally recognised brand’.

Speaking on the deal completion, Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, Chair of Glamorgan Cricket Club, said, “When we embarked on the journey to secure long-term investment through The Hundred and the Welsh Fire franchise, we had a clear vision to elevate cricket in Wales to a level that reflects not just its potential but its identity. Today, I’m proud to say that we’ve done exactly that, and more. Our ambition for Welsh Fire is open ended.

“This investment has given us the means to back our ambitions with action. But more than that, it has shown what Welsh cricket is capable of when it’s bold, confident and proud of its unique voice. Cricket in Wales has a new chapter, and this time, it’s one we get to write on our terms.”

Sanjay Govil, Washington Freedom owner and principal Welsh Fire investor said, “We’re incredibly excited to announce our investment in Welsh Fire, a team with tremendous potential within The Hundred, one of the world’s premier cricket leagues.

“We’ve identified significant synergies between our organisations and look forward to sharing our expertise and learning from Welsh Fire’s established strengths.

“Our commitment has always been to foster an unparalleled environment for players and their families, rooted in a positive team culture. We’re eager to bring this philosophy to Welsh Fire and help elevate them to new heights.”

Dan Cherry, Glamorgan CEO added, “Cricket in Wales is entering a transformative chapter. And with the Washington Freedom partnership now secured for Welsh Fire, we’re facing an opportunity unlike anything we’ve seen.

“At Glamorgan we are custodians of a rich and proud tradition. But our eyes are also fixed firmly on the future. We are part of a rapidly evolving sport, one that is becoming increasingly global and dynamic to captivate new and diverse audiences.

“Cricket has a global platform now. Wales deserves its place on it. And at Glamorgan, we are ready to rise to the moment.”

