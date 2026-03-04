Glamorgan cancel pre-season tour due to unrest in the Middle East

Glamorgan County Cricket Club have cancelled their pre-season tour to Oman due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The men’s first team squad were due to launch their 2026 season plans with the pre-season tour, but the club has confirmed the trip has been cancelled.

A Glamorgan spokesperson said: “Glamorgan County Cricket Club can confirm that following consultation with all relevant parties, the Men’s Team pre-season tour to Oman has been cancelled due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.”

Dan Cherry, Glamorgan CEO added: “Above all else, our thoughts are with those affected in the region at this time.

“We have been monitoring the situation very closely and the decision has been made after careful consideration and dialogue. The safety and wellbeing of our players and staff is our utmost priority at all times.

“We are currently working hard to identify alternatives, both abroad and in the UK to ensure we are fully prepared for the 2026 season. Details of renewed plans will follow as soon as they are confirmed.”

Meanwhile, it was announced today that more flights to rescue British nationals stranded in the Middle East have been scheduled.

Sir Keir Starmer said two further Government-chartered flights will take off from Oman “in the coming days”.

The first of those extra evacuation flights is expected to leave Oman on Thursday.

British Airways announced it will operate two more flights between the capital Muscat and London Heathrow, on Friday and Saturday.

The first Government rescue flight and British Airways commercial flight from Muscat depart on Wednesday night.

All three British Airways flights are fully booked.

The airline said: “We will continue to review the situation and if we are able to, we will add additional services.”

Sir Keir told MPs more than 1,000 British nationals arrived back in the UK on commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

Eight more UK flights are scheduled to leave the UAE on Wednesday, he said.

There is not expected to be a widespread evacuation of the 138,000 British nationals who have registered their presence in the Middle East.

Some commercial flights are operating from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE but the vast majority are cancelled because of airspace restrictions caused by the conflict between Iran and the US and its allies.