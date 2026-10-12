Glamorgan head coach leaves role to take on England job

Nation.Cymru staff

Glamorgan County Cricket Club has today announced that Richard Dawson will leave his role as Head Coach, with immediate effect, to take up the position of Assistant Coach of the England Test team on a three-year contract. Dawson will also continue his work with England Lions.

Dawson arrived at Sophia Gardens two years ago and has been instrumental in working with Mark Wallace, Director of Cricket, to implement the club’s strategy of maximising the development of players and elevating potential. Following this strategy he led Glamorgan to promotion to Division One of the County Championship, and retained that status over the past season.

The progress has been felt well beyond the results. Players from the squad have been recognised at international level since Dawson’s arrival: Mason Crane has earned an England white-ball call-up, while Tom Norton, Harry Wallace, Jacob Blades and Tom Edwards have all been selected for England Men U19s.

Reflecting on his departure, Dawson said: “Firstly, I want to thank the players, coaches, staff and supporters for supporting me and the team throughout my time here. The progress we’ve made in two years has been incredible, seeing the team stay in Division One and young players develop.

“It’s a decision I haven’t made lightly, and an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

“I’d like to thank Mark Wallace and Dan Cherry for their trust and support, and to all coaching and medical staff for their tireless work over my two years at the club.

“Glamorgan will always hold a special place for me. The group here has so much talent and so much still to come, and I’ll be watching with great pride. I wish everyone at the club the very best for the future.”

Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, added: “We knew when Richard arrived that we were appointing one of the best coaches in the country and the best possible person to take the club forward with the goals we had in mind. With this, comes the understanding that at some point he will likely get an offer that he can’t or shouldn’t refuse.

“Richard has been an absolute pleasure to work with during his time at the club, and even though his time with us has been relatively short he will leave a legacy which will be felt for years to come.

“I’m delighted that he has this opportunity to work in such a significant role and I’m sure he will have an impact on the game at international level. He leaves with our best wishes in the knowledge that he is welcome back at Sophia Gardens whenever he chooses.”

Dan Cherry said: “We have continued to see excellent progress in our cricket performance in recent years. Richard has been an excellent Head Coach for Glamorgan and worked closely alongside Mark Wallace in improving the structures to align with our strategy of developing players and delivering strong teams.

“We all wish Richard the very best in his new role with England and thank him for his considerable efforts, which no doubt have put us in a strong position to take the club forward.”

Glamorgan will now begin the process of appointing a new coach. Further details will be announced in due course.

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