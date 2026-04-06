Glamorgan’s Mason Crane stakes England claim with five-for against Yorkshire

Mason Crane might have put himself back in the conversation for England with a standout five-wicket haul for Glamorgan against a Yorkshire side missing captain Jonny Bairstow in Cardiff.

Crane made his lone Test appearance in the 2017/18 Ashes before falling off the radar, but there is a big question mark over who will be England’s spinner against New Zealand and Pakistan this summer.

The wrist-spinner, who made 51 with the bat on Saturday, may now be considered a bolter after running through Yorkshire’s line-up on day three of their Rothesay County Championship Division One clash.

Bairstow was substituted before play began because of a thumb injury he suffered in the field, replaced by William Luxton, who was one of four batters in Yorkshire’s top-six to be snared by Crane.

All four dismissals were either lbw or bowled, including a peach to befuddle George Hill, with the ball pitching outside leg and turning viciously past the defensive poke to clip the top of off-stump.

Crane’s five for 55 saw the White Rose dismissed for 226 and Glamorgan went to stumps on 111 for three – with opener Asa Tribe lbw to off-spinner Dom Bess for 19 – for a lead of 187.

England hopeful James Rew’s unbeaten 108 allied to 94 not out from Tom Kohler-Cadmore carried Somerset to a 223-run lead against defending champions Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

Rew, contending for the wicketkeeper-batter spot currently held by Surrey’s Jamie Smith, made his 12th first-class century in just his 58th match from the number three spot in Somerset’s 214 for one.

Smith, meanwhile, might have shored up his position with 51 not out as Surrey look to avoid defeat against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

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Dan Mousley’s 144 and Sam Hain’s 94 underpinned Warwickshire’s 544 before Surrey closed on 169 for three, still trailing by 47 but with Smith still there following alongside Dan Lawrence.

Essex claimed the first win of the season as Hampshire lost 17 wickets in a day to capitulate to an innings-and-137-run defeat at the Utilita Bowl.

Asked to follow-on after being all out for 156 in response to Essex’s 461 for seven declared, Hampshire collapsed from 119 for three to 168 all out to get their season off to a false start.

Sussex need just five more wickets to beat Leicestershire, who went to stumps on 125 for five chasing a notional 481 at Grace Road.

In Division Two, no play was possible between Durham and Kent due to damage at the Banks Home Riverside caused by Storm Dave.

Lancashire rallied from 108 for eight to 194 all out to set Northamptonshire 321 for victory at Wantage Road, where the hosts closed on nine for one, with James Anderson dismissing Ricardo Vasconcelos.

Shoaib Bashir claimed his first Derbyshire wicket as Worcestershire were all out for 312 before reaching 68 for one in their follow-on, still trailing by 245 runs at Derby.

Toby Roland-Jones’ five-for helped Gloucestershire for 216 before they got to 120 for three, still 109 runs behind Middlesex at Lord’s.