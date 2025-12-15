Gloucester swoop to sign Wales skipper Jac Morgan

Wales captain Jac Morgan will join Gloucester ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 25-year-old British and Irish Lions back-rower will end a four-year spell at the Ospreys amid an uncertain time in the domestic game with the Welsh Rugby Union proposing to cut one of its four men’s professional sides.

“I’m delighted to sign for Gloucester Rugby ahead of the 2026-27 season,” Morgan told the club website.

“It’s a great club with brilliant supporters. I know a lot of players at Gloucester who speak highly of the environment, and I’m excited for the future.

“I’m also looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Gallagher Prem.”

Gloucester have also confirmed the signing of 26-times capped Wales hooker Dewi Lake from Ospreys ahead of next season.