Gôl i Gymru! Goal for Wales! 900 Cymru Goals

Kieffer Moore had the honour of scoring Cymru men’s 900th goal against Liechtenstein on 6th June. Iwan Williams looks back at some of the most important, historic and memorable goals from that tally, dating back to 1876.

There have been quite a few historic, memorable and heartwarming Cymru goals over the years. The first was scored by William Henry Davies in Cymru’s fourth game in 1879, a 2-1 defeat to England in Kennington Oval, London.

William Roberts scored Cymru’s first goal on home soil, a 3-2 defeat to England in Wrexham the following year.

To date, there have been 233 Cymru goalscorers, with 21 players reaching the double figures goal mark. Whilst an A-Z of Cymru goalscorers isn’t complete, Cymru scorers range from the Allchurch brothers (Ivor and Len) to Eric Young. 64 goalscorers scored before the First World War, with Evan Jones the last (a 2-1 defeat to Ireland in Wrexham in 1914)

101 players scored before the Second World War, with Dai Astley scoring the last (a 2-1 defeat to France in Paris in 1939). Cymru scorers range from the legendary, prolific and record breaking (Gareth Bale with 41, Ian Rush with 28, Trevor Ford and Ivor Allchurch with 23) to the less prolific and unexpected (Neil Taylor’s joyous goal v Russia at Euro 2016 stands out, as does Darcy Blake).

Europe’s best forward line

Ian Rush (28), Dean Saunders (22) and Mark Hughes (16), arguably Europe’s best forward line in the late eighties/early nineties, have 66 goals between them. The three centre forward John’s – John Charles (15), John Toshack (13) and John Hartson (14) – have 42 goals between them. Time will tell if Aaron Ramsey adds to his 21 international goals, with Kieffer Moore (14) and Harry Wilson (13) rising up the list.

Four Cymru players have scored four goals in one game: John Price against Ireland in 1882 (a 7-1 win in Wrexham), Jack Doughty against Ireland in 1888 (Cymru’s record 11-0 win in Wrexham), Mel Charles against Northern Ireland in 1962 (a 4-0 win in Cardiff), and Ian Edwards against Malta in 1978 (a 7-0 win in Wrexham).

There have been sixteen hattricks scored by fifteen Cymru players. Gareth Bale – who else – scored hattricks against China (2018) and Belarus (2021). Herbert Sisson (1885), John Charles (1955) and Cliff Jones (1963) scored hattricks against Ireland / Northern Ireland in Belfast. Trevor Ford (1949 v Belgium), Des Palmer (1957 v East Germany), John Toshack (1979 v Scotland), Ian Rush (1992 v Faroe Islands) and Robert Earnshaw (2004 v Scotland) all scored hattricks in Cardiff.

Cymru won the British Home Championship outright on seven occasions: 1906/07; 1919/20; 1923/24; 1927/28; 1932/33; 1933/34; 1936/37; and shared the title on five occasions: 1938/39; 1951/52; 1955/56; 1959/60; 1969/70.

Amongst the goalscoring heroes were Lot Jones (6 goals in 20 caps); Stan Davies (5 goals in 18 caps); Willie Davies (6 goals in 17 caps); Dai Astley (12 goals in 13 caps); Pat Glover (7 goals in 7 caps); and Terry Medwin (6 goals in 30 caps). Over a twenty five year international career (1895-1920), the legendary Billy Meredith scored 11 goals in 48 caps, and won the British Home Championship twice.

World Cup qualification

Cymru’s first goal in FIFA World Cup qualification was scored by Mal Griffiths, a 4-1 defeat to England in 1949, whilst John Charles scored Cymru’s first ever goal at the FIFA World Cup against Hungary on 8th June 1958. Cymru’s first goal in UEFA European Championship qualification was scored by Terry Medwin, a 3-1 defeat to Hungary in 1962, whilst Gareth Bale scored Cymru’s first ever goal at the UEFA Euros finals against Slovakia on 11th June 2016, on that beautiful, magical day in Bordeaux.

One man is responsible for 4.5% of the 900. Gareth Bale’s 41 goals need no introduction, and a fans ‘Top 10’ Cymru goals could easily be a Bale selection.

The significance and importance of his free kicks against Andorra, Slovakia, Austria and Ukraine. The 2012 screamer against Scotland in the Cardiff rain. The 2015 bullet header against Cyprus in Nicosia.

The 2022 World Cup penalty against the US in Doha. For giving us fans the best ever half-time celebrations against England in Lens in Euro 2016. And the incredible goal against Iceland in Cardiff in 2014 which was arguably better than his iconic Real Madrid goal v Barcelona.

At the age of 17 years and 83 days, Bale remains Cymru’s youngest ever scorer with his 2006 goal against Slovakia in Cardiff.

There have been several Cymru goalscoring debuts over the years. Examples include Mark Hughes’ winner against England in Wrexham in 1984; Robert Earnshaw’s winner against Germany in Cardiff in 2002; and Ben Woodburn’s pulsating winner against Austria in Cardiff in 2017.

As highlighted by Podcast Pêl-droed, it’s difficult to beat Richard Jarrett’s debut, who scored a hattrick in his first game against Ireland in 1889, a 3-1 win in Belfast.

The best Cymru goal is up for debate, and comes down to personal preference of course. With few cameras around pre-1950s, who knows how many thundervolleys, superstrikes and netbusters we’ve missed out on. Mart Watkins’ goal against Ireland in Belfast in 1905, for example, was described in the Evening Express as “brilliant”.

More recent contenders include Ivor Allchurch’s volley v Hungary in the 1958 World Cup, Mark Hughes’ scissor kick v Spain in Wrexham in 1985, Ian Rush’s goal to beat Germany in Cardiff in 1991, Ryan Giggs’ free kick against Belgium in 1993, Craig Bellamy’s winner against Italy in 2002 and of course Hal Robson-Kanu’s individual brilliance v Belgium in Lille in Euro 2016.

That incredibly satisfying Sam Vokes header in the Belgium game also deserves a mention.

Under the radar are Malcolm Allen’s thunderous volley v Israel in 1989, Robbie Savage’s wonder volley v Türkiye in Istanbul in 1997, Simon Davies’ Messiesque goal v Croatia in Varazdin in 2002, and an exquisite team goal finished by Harry Wilson v Belgium in Leuven in 2021 (although older fans may prefer the Brian Flynn goal v Scotland in Cardiff in 1975).

Fastest ever Cymru goal

The fastest ever Cymru goal is credited to the current Cymru manager Craig Bellamy, when he scored after 15 seconds v Azerbaijan in Cardiff in 2003. T

hen there are players who would rather not be on the Cymru 900 goal list, the ‘Own Goalers’. Amongst those unfortunate (or fortunate) enough to score for Cymru are Scotland’s Jock Thomson (1932), Jimmy Stephen (1946) and Willie Donachie (1978), England’s Alf Jones (1882), Jack Hill (1927) and Phil Thompson (1980), and more recently Northern Ireland’s Gareth McAuley at Euro 2016.

Representing your country is one thing, but the thrill and ecstasy of scoring for your country is something altogether different. As described succinctly by Neco Williams after his 2023 goal against Türkiye, there’s “No Better Feeling”.

900 goals in 720 games involving 747 players over the course of 149 years is a wonderful achievement, and these goals have given supporters, players and managers unrivalled moments of joy, pleasure, pride and belief over the years.

And yes, Cymru have conceded more (1155 goals), but who’s counting those?

Onto the next 900 goals.

Onwards/Ymlaen Cymru.

