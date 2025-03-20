Greatest Wales football XI revealed in online vote

The results of a fan poll to decide the greatest Wales football starting 11 have been revealed.

As the World Cup qualifiers get underway this weekend with Craig Bellamy’s team taking on Kazakhstan at the Cardiff City Stadium, Welsh vloggers and all-round knowledgable football powerhouses The Football History Boys thought it a timely moment to discover who fans rated as the greatest Wales eleven of all-time by holding a fan vote.

The results are now in and the sporting historians have handily written a piece for Nation Cymru forensically analysing the results.

Not only that they’ve transformed the results of the vote into a brilliant piece of art which is available to buy – and would surely grace any Welsh football fan’s wall.

The Football History Boys on the Greatest Wales XI

Goalkeeper – Neville Southall

It comes as no surprise to see Neville Southall between the sticks in Wales’ greatest XI. Both on-and-off the pitch, Southall has set the standard for any Welsh footballer, past and present. Ever-present for Cymru during the 1980s and 1990s, Southall held the record as Wales’ most capped player for over 20 years. His time at Everton saw him regarded by many as the finest goalkeeper in the world.

Right-Back – Chris Gunter

There are very few Welsh team sheets between 2007 and 2022 that didn’t feature Newport-born Chris Gunter. From his debut as a 17 year-old under John Toshack to the World Cup in Qatar, Gunts never let his nation down. Alongside his marauding runs down the wing and last-gasp assists for Sam Vokes in Lille, Gunter was a key part of Chris Coleman’s backline that conceded just 4 goals in Euro 2016 qualification.

Centre-Back – Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams had to feature in the back four of this all-time Welsh XI. The skipper during our finest hour, his rock-solid performances at the back in 2016 are now etched into legend. If certain moments had gone our way, the images of Cristiano Ronaldo lifting Euro 2016 could have looked very different as Wales came so close to the final in Paris. Williams led by example, with his goal to equalise against Belgium, and subsequent celebration with the whole squad truly encompassing the principles of ‘together stronger’.

Watch the Football History Boys ranking the greatest Welsh footballers of all-time



Centre-Back – Kevin Ratcliffe

It truly is a mystery as to how Wales didn’t qualify for a major tournament in the 1980s. With defensive legend Kevin Ratcliffe at the back, Cymru could boast one of the continent’s best defences during the decade. A legend for both club and country, his leadership saw him become the first Welshman to captain a side to a European title (1985 Cup Winners’ Cup).

Left-Back – Joey Jones

Left-back was a really tough pick and Joey Jones just about edged his way into the side over current Welsh icon, Ben Davies. A stalwart for both club and country, he earned 72 caps for Wales and became the nation’s first European Cup winner, for Liverpool in 1977. Jones’ contributions in key international matches and his role as a reliable, hard-working defender make him a Welsh football legend.

Right-Mid – Billy Meredith

Many sports historians believe Billy Meredith to be football’s first true celebrity. A maverick character on and off-the-pitch (he chewed a toothpick whilst playing), there was no mistaking the winger’s ability to change a game with his dynamic play. Fiercely Welsh, Meredith grew up close to the border in Chirk before playing at the top level for both Manchester City and Manchester United. A key figure in the formation of the PFA, his fight for footballer’s rights came at a time when few were brave enough to speak out.

Centre-Mid – Aaron Ramsey

The current Welsh captain, Aaron Ramsey is another in the Welsh midfield, who on their day, can justifiably use the description, ‘World Class’. One of the nation’s true ‘big-game players’, his performances at Euro 2016 helped Cymru to the semi-finals and children across the country to adopt a new haircut! His opener against Russia in 2016, winner against Hungary to qualify in 2020 and domination of Turkey a year later demonstrated that Rambo was a player Welsh fans could always rely on!

Centre-Mid – Gary Speed

Perhaps Welsh football’s most consistent performer, Gary Speed never let Wales down. His versatility and seemingly never-ending energy saw him become a fan favourite in the 1990s and early 2000s. Captaining Mark Hughes side, Speed came so close to helping Wales to overcome their qualification hoodoo in 2004. A true leader, the changes he implemented during his short time as manager laid the foundations for our golden generation. His death in 2011 truly shocked the nation, but his legacy is still strongly felt to this day.

Left-Mid – Gareth Bale

It’s fair to say, Gareth Bale was the first name on the team sheet! The golden boy of the golden generation, who could imagine Wales in the 21st century without him? The nation’s all-time record cap holder and goalscorer, Bale’s performances took Cymru to a level few imagined possible. Whether it is his late winner against Andorra, the opener against Slovakia in Bordeaux or the free-kick versus Ukraine to send Wales to Qatar, modern Welsh life has been painted by these moments created by one very special player (with a very special left-foot!).

Striker – Ian Rush

Although Rushie is perhaps better known for his outstanding record at club level for Liverpool, his international career should not be sniffed at. Until a certain Gareth Bale arrived, Ian Rush sat proudly on top of the list of Wales’ record goalscorers. A vital member of Mike England and Terry Yorath’s sides, Rush would narrowly miss out on the major international tournament his form deserved. His winner at World Champions, Germany at the National Stadium in 1991 is still regarded as one of the nation’s finest ever moments.

Striker – John Charles

Few would have argued if John Charles had appeared even earlier in this list. One of the only players in football history to be genuinely world class in two positions, John Charles is a true icon of the world game. Incredibly, Charles was one of the first British footballers to play abroad, signing for Italian giants Juventus in 1957. Known by fans of I Bianconeri as ‘Il gigante buono’, his excellent club form was seen on the pitch at international level too, spearheaded Wales’ first qualification to the World Cup in 1958. Had he been fit to play Pelé’s Brazil in the quarter-finals…who knows?

