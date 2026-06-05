Hannah Cain nets penalty before Wales are held by Montenegro

Wales missed the chance to go top of their Women’s World Cup qualifying group after drawing 1-1 with Montenegro.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side dominated the first half at Stadion Pod Goricom and went ahead through Hannah Cain’s penalty, but Jasna Djokovic equalised with 11 minutes to play.

A point meant Wales were unable to capitalise on the Czech Republic’s draw with Albania earlier in the day and are level on 11 points in Group B1 with the Czechs, who they face on Tuesday.

Wales had endured travel disruption in the build-up to the game, with storms in Podgorica causing the team’s flight to divert.

They dominated possession, but struggled to test the home defence until Rachel Rowe’s cross into the six-yard area was pushed away by Ajsa Kalac.

Wales threatened more after a drinks break, with Ffion Morgan’s cross into the box cleared and the ball was recycled back in, where Elise Hughes headed towards Sophie Ingle, but Montenegro scrambled to clear.

Kalac held another teasing Ffion Morgan delivery before Wales were awarded a penalty when Katarina Cadenovic fouled Esther Morgan and Cain tucked the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner in the 41st minute, scoring her sixth goal in five matches.

Montenegro almost equalised just seconds after the restart when Medina Desic was played through and stabbed the ball narrowly wide of the upright.

Moments later, Sladjana Bulatovic made a superb goal-line clearance with an overhead kick to stop Hughes’ looping effort.

Kalac tipped Hughes’ header from a corner over the crossbar, but the hosts levelled in the 79th minute when Djokovic prodded home from Desic’s pass across the six-yard area.

Armisa Kuc had a tame effort held in the final 10 minutes as the points were shared.