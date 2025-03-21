Harri Millard scores decisive try to give Cardiff win over Lions

An interception try from Harri Millard sealed Cardiff a 20-17 victory over the Lions to cement their place in the top six of the URC table.

With his side trailing 17-13, Millard picked off a stray pass to race in from halfway and give his side four valuable league points.

Ben Donnell scored Cardiff’s other try with Callum Sheedy adding two conversions and two penalties.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Francke Horn scored Lions’ tries with Gianni Lombard kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Pressure

Lions began strongly and their early pressure was rewarded when giant prop, Ntlabakanye, forced his way over from close range.

The visitors continued to dominate the first quarter but, against the run of play, Cardiff drew level. A thumping tackle from their scrum-half, Johan Mulder, earned a penalty and secured a line-out platform from where Donnell took advantage to score.

Sheedy converted and added a penalty after he was the victim of a needless clearout from opposition flanker, JC Pretorius.

Lions looked to have regained the lead when Nico Steyn finished off a pre-planned line-out move but TMO replays showed an earlier forward pass so the South Africans trailed 10-7 at the interval.

Boost

Four minutes after the interval, Lombard brought the scores level with a penalty before Cardiff introduced Welsh international forwards, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams and Corey Domachowski to boost their chances.

It soon paid dividends as Sheedy kicked his second penalty but Lions soon responded with a try from their number eight Horn and they looked set to take control of the match.

However Millard intercepted a telegraphed pass to run 55 metres and just hold off the cover defence and bring the home crowd to its feet.

The score proved decisive as the Lions, hampered by a late yellow card for Lombard, could not take advantage of huge late pressure.

