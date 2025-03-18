Harri’s game – The highs and lows of life as a rugby pro

Simon Thomas

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Harri Millard, but then he’s well used to the vagaries of life as a professional rugby player.

Back in 2023, he was left wondering whether that career was coming to an end when he was released by Cardiff Rugby amid the contractual uncertainty in Wales.

For some four months, he was without a job and considering what to do for a living.

But then Cardiff came in with a new offer and he has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the squad under Matt Sherratt, covering both wing and centre.

Finisher

He’s proved himself a quality finisher, scoring six tries in his seven appearances this term, including a brace against BKT URC leaders Leinster Rugby at the Aviva Stadium in the last round.

There would have been more outings than that, but for a couple of knee injuries.

Those will have been frustrating, but he’s able to put such setbacks in perspective given what he went through a couple of years ago.

Looking back on that spell out of work, he says: “It was a really uncertain time. The situation in Welsh rugby wasn’t great.

“I had four months in the off-season of not knowing what I was going to do.

“I had to weigh up all the options. It was sort of scary, but, at the same time, you’ve got to deal with the cards you are dealt.

“Fortunately, I’ve got a good support system around me and they helped keep me physically and mentally ready.

“Going to play semi-pro for Merthyr RFC was one option.

“But, in the end, Cardiff came in with a new deal. I’m just grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to showcase what I can do again.

“It was a turbulent time, but we got through it.”

Centre

Millard played much of his early rugby in the centre, but has been utilised primarily as a wing by Sherratt over the past couple of seasons.

“I’m enjoying playing there. There’s a bit more space on the wing, so I get to use my gas a bit more.

“If you are fast, I think it’s quite an easy transition from 13 to wing.

“I do like centre as well. That’s where I always played before. I like playing both is the answer!”

Whenever he’s played this season, Millard has looked really dangerous, but those opportunities have been restricted by injury.

Against the Scarlets in mid-October, he touched down twice, only to then damage his knee in making a try-saving tackle on Taine Plumtree, consigning him to a seven week lay-off.

Then, after just two games back, he suffered another knee issue – against Lyon in December – meaning a further ten weeks on the sidelines.

“Looking back at my career, I’ve had a lot of injuries that have kept me out,” says the 28-year-old.

“I just want to stay fit now and make the most of my chances when they come along.

“I’m not a young guy anymore, but I’m getting to that age where I’m prepared mentally and know the game more than I did when I was a youngster. I am in my prime, I guess.

“I’m enjoying my rugby and enjoying being at the club. I’ve been here a while now and I’m good friends with the boys.”

Back in action

Mountain Ash RFC product Millard has been back in action for Cardiff’s last two games and back in the tries.

During the 42-24 defeat to Leinster in Round 12, he scorched over for his first and pounced on a kick through for his second, with full-back Cam Winnett the provider on both occasions.

“I think Cam has assisted most of my tries this season to be fair!” he says.

“It’s the other boys who do the work. I just run them in.”

Reflecting on the game out in Dublin, where Cardiff picked up a four-try bonus, he said: “We did really well in the first half, but, in the end, Leinster showed why they are 16 from 16. They were just relentless.

“But we showed so much fight in that game. We really dug in. I think we are the first team to come away from the Aviva with a point this season.

“It’s a tough place to go, especially with that crowd behind them, so it was a decent outcome. I was proud of the boys.”

Next up for sixth-placed Cardiff is Friday night’s crucial Arms Park clash with the Emirates Lions who are just two points behind in eighth.

“I think we are going well this season,” said Millard.

“We are playing some good rugby and have scored some nice tries. When we are playing at our best, I think we can beat most teams.”

Praise

Cardiff head coach Sherratt – back from his caretaker spell in charge of Wales – is full of praise for Millard.

“A couple of years back, he was probably at a point of wondering if his professional career was going to keep going,” he says.

“Sometimes, when you have nearly lost it, it can give you a bit of a timely reminder that you are quite fortunate to do the job.

“Harri has had a bit of hardship, come through it and come out the other side improved as a player. He has had a second chance and has taken it. Sometimes players just need a chance. It’s like that in any job.

“He has got really good feet, good instinct on support play and is quick and elusive. Now he’s had an opportunity, he’s been showing that ability. I am chuffed for him.”

