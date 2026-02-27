Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Scarlets edged out as Edinburgh come from behind to snatch victory

27 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Scarlets match report

Edinburgh were made to work hard for a 24-19 comeback win over Scarlets at Hive Stadium with Harry Paterson scoring the decisive late try.

It was a much-needed victory for the hosts’ bid to finish in the top eight, though Scarlets’ own prospects now look increasingly slim.

First-half tries from Joe Roberts and Sam Lousi saw the visitors roar into a 14-point lead.

Ben Vellacott then scored twice before Magnus Bradbury went over as Edinburgh hit back, and though Roberts scored again for Scarlets to pull the game back to 19-19, Paterson’s try for the home side proved the winner.

The full-back launched the ball downfield, fly-half Carwyn Leggatt-Jones failed to successfully return the kick, and as Paterson charged it down, the ball fell for him to carry over the line.

The bonus-point victory moved Edinburgh up to 11th in the table ahead of Saturday’s matches, with Scarlets in 15th.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.