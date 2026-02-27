Scarlets edged out as Edinburgh come from behind to snatch victory

Edinburgh were made to work hard for a 24-19 comeback win over Scarlets at Hive Stadium with Harry Paterson scoring the decisive late try.

It was a much-needed victory for the hosts’ bid to finish in the top eight, though Scarlets’ own prospects now look increasingly slim.

First-half tries from Joe Roberts and Sam Lousi saw the visitors roar into a 14-point lead.

Ben Vellacott then scored twice before Magnus Bradbury went over as Edinburgh hit back, and though Roberts scored again for Scarlets to pull the game back to 19-19, Paterson’s try for the home side proved the winner.

The full-back launched the ball downfield, fly-half Carwyn Leggatt-Jones failed to successfully return the kick, and as Paterson charged it down, the ball fell for him to carry over the line.

The bonus-point victory moved Edinburgh up to 11th in the table ahead of Saturday’s matches, with Scarlets in 15th.