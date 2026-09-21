Harry Wilson ruled out of Wales’ Nations League games

Wales have lost key forward Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Karl Darlow for their upcoming Nations League programme.

Wrexham striker Nathan Broadhead has also been ruled out with injury.

Wilson’s withdrawal was expected after Leeds boss Daniel Farke said on Thursday he had suffered a quad injury and he did not make the matchday squad for Sunday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old’s absence is a hammer blow for Wales as he has arguably been their best player since Craig Bellamy became manager just over two years ago.

Darlow also misses out, despite being on the bench for Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

Broadhead did not feature in Wrexham’s 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, with Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson reporting he had suffered a thigh strain.

Bellamy has called up David Cornell, Charlie Savage and Joe Taylor ahead of Thursday’s Nations League A opener against Portugal in Lisbon.

Veteran goalkeeper Cornell joined Leicester as a free agent last week, while midfielder Savage and striker Taylor also play in League One at Reading and Huddersfield respectively.

Wales play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday after their Portugal opener.

The Dragons then return to Cardiff for home fixtures against Norway and Denmark.