Harry Wilson to sign for Wales United – sorry Leeds United

Nation.Cymru staff

Leeds have agreed a deal to sign Wales midfielder Harry Wilson as a free agent – making it five Welsh internationals at Elland Road.

Wilson was out of contract at Fulham and Leeds have won the race for his signature having come close to signing him on deadline day last summer when the move collapsed at the 11th hour.

The 29-year-old, who scored 10 goals and made seven assists for the Cottagers last season, will undergo a medical at Leeds this week before they announce their first summer signing.

Wilson, who scored 22 goals in 125 Premier League appearances in total for Fulham, will join up with fellow Wales internationals Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow and Dan James at Elland Road.

After progressing through Liverpool’s academy, Wilson had loan spells at a host of clubs including Derby, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham before joining the latter in a permanent deal in 2021.

Leeds fans have been purring over the signing of playmaker Wilson, who will be a key addition to Daniel Farke’s squad for the forthcoming Premier League season.

One Leeds fan was quick off the mark and has produced a video showcasing the Welshman’s skills, tricks and goals.

Whisper it quietly but every Welsh fan should now throw their support behind Leeds/Wales United for the sake of the national side.

When Leeds’ Welsh players next turn up to international camp, it looks certain that there will be a new manager greeting them with Craig Bellamy close to agreeing terms to become the new boss at Burnley.

Bellamy – who is halfway through a four-year contract – was initially prepared to commit himself to Wales and their Euro 2028 campaign amid speculation linking him to Celtic and Burnley.

But Burnley have pushed hard for their former coach to succeed Scott Parker following their relegation from the Premier League, and the Press Association now understands Bellamy is in contract talks with the Clarets.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told S4C: “You have to be open to the fact that people can express themselves in different ways. But Craig has been special to Welsh football.

“Craig has been fantastic for us in terms of the football we play and the energy we have.

“But of course, we have to be aware of the fact that we are in a huge football industry and that people have different objectives.

“In my opinion, Craig will go on to be a world-class coach.”

Bellamy was appointed Wales manager in July 2024 after spending two years as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley.

He began in impressive fashion with a nine-game unbeaten run – five wins and four draws – and won promotion to Nations League A.

But Wales failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup after losing a play-off semi-final shoot-out to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

Bellamy was blamed by many Wales fans for making poor substitutions after taking the lead in that Cardiff clash, and has not won any of his last four games.

Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Swansea boss, and ex-Wolves head coach Rob Edwards are among the early contenders to succeed Bellamy should he depart.

And the way things are shaping up in Yorkshire, we’d not be surprised if Leeds boss Daniel Farke is in the running for a job share arrangment!