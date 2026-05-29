Harry Wilson withdraws from Wales squad as Bellamy calls up uncapped duo

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales will be without one of their most prolific attacking players for next month’s international friendlies after Harry Wilson withdrew from Craig Bellamy’s squad.

The Fulham forward has pulled out ahead of matches against Ghana and Romania, alongside Swansea City defender Ben Cabango.

Head coach Craig Bellamy has responded by calling up uncapped pair Cameron Congreve and Ollie Bostock.

Congreve, who came through Swansea City’s academy, spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee and is now in line for a first senior international appearance.

Bostock has represented Wales at Under-21 level on two occasions and could also make his senior debut during the upcoming fixtures.

The Football Association of Wales has not disclosed the reasons behind the withdrawals.

Wilson’s absence will be a blow for Bellamy, with the 29-year-old having established himself as a key figure for both club and country in recent seasons.

The former Liverpool winger has earned more than 60 caps for Wales and was part of the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Cabango has also become an important member of the national side, regularly featuring in defence for both Wales and Swansea City.

The friendlies form part of Bellamy’s preparations for the next stage of Wales’ international programme after the side failed to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Wales will host Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday before travelling to Bucharest to face Romania next Saturday.