Hayden Mullins: Newport have a good platform to build on

Press Association Sport Staff

Newport boss Hayden Mullins was left wanting more after his side’s stalemate at Gillingham.

The County boss was ultimately happy with a point, but felt his side deserved more after creating the better chances in the League Two clash at Priestfield.

It is a third draw in four league games unbeaten for County and Mullins said: “I’m pleased with a point and I’m pleased with the performance.

“They’ve scored five goals in their last two home games, we knew it would be a difficult place to come.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t nick it. We had a few chances and we maybe could have done better with a few of them.

“On another day we could have nicked a goal. But I’ve spoken to the group about the performance and performances are key. I’ve told them if we play like that away from home then we will win more games than we lose.

“We had to see out a spell at the end, but other than that we were good value for a draw.

“We’re five unbeaten now (in all competitions) which is good. That’s a positive.

“It feels a strong group, the atmosphere is good. It’s competitive. We’re a tough team to play against.

“It’s a really good platform to build on. I think the last two away games to keep two clean sheets is a big bonus and a good reward for the lads who have put in a big shift.”

Gareth Ainsworth’s Gills have lost just one in their last eight league outings, a 3-0 defeat at York last time out, but have failed to score in two games.

But the former Wycombe boss is adamant he will not veer away from the style which he is trying to implement at the club.

Ainsworth said: “It has to be said that Newport came and sat in. We have to take that as a massive compliment that teams come here and do that.

“We almost broke them down a couple of times, we almost got through with this new style of football that we’re playing and I don’t want to go away from it.

“I’ve cut my cloth accordingly to what I’ve had before. But we’re trying to entice teams out, buzz in behind and down the side. We almost had that with the Ronan Hale chance.

“We were one moment away from the perfect performance. The lads have defended really well. It was just that final moment we didn’t have today.

“I’m pleased with them. There are so many injuries in the building. I could reel off so many names of players who would be starting for us.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.