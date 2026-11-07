Hayden Mullins praises Kion Etete after Newport’s FA Cup triumph over Walsall

Newport County manager Hayden Mullins praised the application of two-goal hero Kion Etete after his side came from behind to beat Walsall 3-1 and progress to the FA Cup second round.

The visitors led in the seventh minute when Andrew Dallas fired in to the bottom corner from eight yards from their first attack.

But County were level in the 19th minute when Cardiff loanee Etete unleashed a rocket into the top corner from just inside the box.

Michael Adu-Poku completed the turnaround after a scramble in the box four minutes later and Etete made sure of the Exiles’ place in the second-round draw with his second of the match on the hour.

“It was a real good cup tie; quick paced, a lot of duels and we had to recover from a goal down,” said Mullins. “It’s good to see the lads can gain a head of steam at home and put teams under pressure.

“We went a goal down but the players stuck to the game-plan and came out on the right side of the result.

“I’m pleased for Kion, he deserves it,” added the Exiles boss. “He’s working hard and he looks like he’s enjoying his football. He’s slotted in really well and he’s a real handful.”

Walsall manager Lee Grant admitted that his side couldn’t cope with County’s direct approach.

“We were competitive and we missed good chances, but you can’t concede three bad goals like we did,” said the Saddlers boss.

“We deserved to lose. We were sloppy, we gave away lots of free-kicks and allowed them to slow the game and shell it into our box. Then you open yourself up to chaos. You have to be calm in the chaos but we weren’t as calm as we should have been so I’m disappointed.”