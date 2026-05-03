Head coach Filo Tiatia rues missed chances as Dragons fall to Montpellier

Duncan Bech, Press Association Rugby Union Correspondent

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia was frustrated that his side did not make more of their opportunities in an 18-12 defeat by Montpellier in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Montpellier will face Ulster in the final in three weeks’ time, but the Top 14 title challengers were subjected to a tense finish at Septeo Stadium after Aneurin Owen scored the second of his two tries in the 73rd minute.

The Welsh region lacked the composure to add to Owen’s pair of touchdowns, including in the closing stages when they threatened to complete the upset.

“A lot of disappointment,” Tiatia told Premier Sports.

“It was a ‘could have, should have’ type of game and we left a lot of points out on the field. We were disappointed with the outcome.

“Our next game is our last home and we’ve got a lot of milestones to celebrate and there are some people who won’t be here next season.

“We want to finish the season strong, not just for our group but also our fans. That’s important to us.”

Dragons co-captain Angus O’Brien was proud at how close his team had gone against the side positioned third in the Top 14.

“It was an unbelievable effort by the boys and we’re gutted not to come away with the result,” O’Brien told S4C.

“To come out here and have an opportunity to win the game is testament to where we have come as a group this season.

“We have to use that as fuel to kick on from here, but I’m gutted we didn’t get the result.”